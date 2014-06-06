5 Foods For Your Hair - The Times Of India

10 Myths and Facts About Hair Loss | Spencer Stevenson

Include these protein-rich foods in your diet or you can even opt for a homemade hair mask containing egg and olive oil. Mix two egg whites with four tablespoons of olive oil. Make it into a thick paste and apply it on your hair. Leave it for 30 minutes and then rinse. Some other high-biotin foods include peanuts, almonds, wheat bran, avocado and low-fat cheese.

It seems to work by making hair follicles bigger and stimulating hair growth, although scientists aren't entirely sure how. You Can Prevent Hair Loss: Myth For most men, hair loss is caused by miniaturization. This process occurs when hair follicles are triggered - by dihydrotestosterone (DHT) - to grow for shorter and shorter periods, making the hair very weak and small. For now, there is no way to keep miniaturization from starting. "The only preventative measure that a guy can take is early intervention," says Kobren.

Value yourself first. Make a list of all the things you love about yourself. You are blessed with so many attributes; focus on those and how they have helped you accomplish your goals. In fact, responding to a comment about your fine hair with one of your favorite qualities about yourself is a great option. "Thank goodness I am blessed with great eyes...

