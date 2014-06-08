Salon Owner Enjoys Helping Her Customers Feel Beautiful

Buyer beware: Hair loss solutions must start with trust | UTSanDiego.com

Im a very active person and I cant tell you how shes changed my life. All consultations are free of charge and Ms. Tahan-Stein will visit a clients home if necessary. She lost her mother to cancer and feels its important that no one should suffer from a problem when she can help by providing a solution. Not only can she advise a client on how to prepare paperwork for insurance claims or seek assis- tance from the American Can- cer Society or a hospital, she has developed a talent for creating a natural look.

Just as large as that statistic are the causes, treatment methods, and experimental technologies addressing the condition. Just as essential as having options is having a trustworthy consultant to help you navigate those options. Recently the organization sent an online Buyer Beware alert, warning that the non-surgical hair replacement industry is littered with some of the most unethical individuals and companies that the field of hair replacement has to offer, and, according to its website americanhairloss.org, advises that finding consultants that provide excellent service and really have compassion for their clients is a matter of knowing what most companies will not tell you and avoiding companies attempting to sell you a maintenance contract. Each case is individual, advised Zakay. After 30 years of helping women with hair loss, Ive seen that most prefer the Integrated Thread Hair Line Method (ITHL), but would never push this method on a client. Getting your lost hair back is a relationship in healing letting the client decide what feels and looks female hair loss solutions better.

Christoffels is a leader in the hairloss industry, having been recognized as "Hair Studio of the Year" by the National Hair Loss Journal. Sara and Virg have spoken at national conferences and Virg was selected for a special training team sent to China a few years ago. All attendees will receive a complimentary, confidential hair and scalp analysis. This event is Tuesday, June 3rd, 2014, from 6:30-830pm a8:30 pmistoffels & Co, 3300 E. 26th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.

This hair will begin to fall out after two to three months of resting and new hair starts to grow in its place. This explains the hair we all see in our brushes and showers on a daily basis. Its normal and healthy. But what happens when the hair you shed every day becomes increasingly more and more noticeable? Many things can trigger hair loss, stress being number one.

