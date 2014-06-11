Stress Can Lead To Hair Loss In Women | Utsandiego.com

CareFair.com - Women?s Hair Loss: Causes and Solutions

Additionally, managing a challenging relationship, financial worries, the death of a loved one, or some other prolonged, difficult life situation could have a major impact on the body and the hair. To understand how telogen effluvium-related hair loss occurs, you need to understand that hair follicles dont continuously produce hair. Hair grows in cycles that can last two or more years, followed by a resting stage that can last up to eight weeks before hair starts growing again. Basically, about 80 to 90 percent of our hair follicles are growing at any given time; this is called the anagen stage. The other 10 to 20 percent are in a resting state referred to as the telogen phase.

She credits her Mom for helping her deal with baldness during her teenage years and building her self-esteem. Kayla went on to fulfill her dream of being Miss Delaware and a finalist in Miss America Pageant. Now Kayla is touring the US to share her experiences and help women find support and a forum to share their feelings, become better educated to the causes and solutions for hair loss, and help women "feel feminine and look beautiful". Touring with Kayla are nationally recognized hair loss experts, Rhonda McCarthy from Ft Lauderdale, FL and Flora Fuentes from NYC.

Again, treating the hormonal imbalance usually corrects the hair loss. After a pregnancy, many women notice large amounts of hair in their brush. This is due to high levels of hormones that tell your body to keep hair that would normally be shed in the resting phase. When your hormones return to pre-pregnancy levels, your normal hair cycle returns. Another contributor to hair loss for women is medication.

